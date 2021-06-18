Van ECK Associates Corp Has $146.51 Million Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,738 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $146,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Blackbaud by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Blackbaud by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.06. 1,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,025. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,289.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $201,313.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,622 shares of company stock worth $1,330,876 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLKB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

