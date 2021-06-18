Van ECK Associates Corp Has $542.21 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,472,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318,606 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.5% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $542,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,658,995 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $170,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,483 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.21. 1,115,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,939,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.68.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.