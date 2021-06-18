Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 6.5% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.95% of Newmont worth $2,391,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 492,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,487. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

