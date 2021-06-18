Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,073,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,849 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $159,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,255,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $173.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

