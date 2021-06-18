Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,374,477 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,536,931 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $245,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMY. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 70.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 373,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 154,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HMY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 88,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,848. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.90.

HMY has been the topic of several research reports. Investec downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.