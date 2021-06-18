Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the May 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 425,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 211,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after acquiring an additional 139,446 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,582,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 54,303 shares during the period.

Shares of VONE opened at $197.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.94. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $137.42 and a 1-year high of $198.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

