Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $63.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

VRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,657 shares of company stock worth $5,034,207. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.82. 2,949,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.14. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.