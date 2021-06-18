Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.66 million.

NASDAQ VERO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.73. 411,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,315. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $147.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VERO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.10.

In other Venus Concept news, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 40,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,944.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

