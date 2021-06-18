Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Gap Down to $4.67

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.47. Verastem shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 8,702 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verastem by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Verastem by 39.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verastem by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Verastem by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Verastem by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

