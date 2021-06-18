Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,438 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,287,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after buying an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $295,450,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,315,000 after buying an additional 733,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,079,000 after buying an additional 616,223 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $89,736,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock worth $7,070,858 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.74. 6,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.62. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.