Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VET. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.77.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$10.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.62. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.84 and a 1 year high of C$11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$368.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

