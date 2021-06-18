Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Volume Tops $379,619.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.81 million and approximately $379,619.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,783.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,235.68 or 0.06247740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $563.27 or 0.01574093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00437486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00146860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.55 or 0.00742081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.32 or 0.00439650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.00369388 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,516,522 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

