Viberate Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $1.30 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viberate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00059658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.03 or 0.00748780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00084395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042835 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.