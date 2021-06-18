VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VICI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.78.

NYSE VICI opened at $32.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

