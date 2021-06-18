VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSA. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $66.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

