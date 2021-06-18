VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.880-6.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.77 billion.VMware also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.620-1.620 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.57.

Shares of VMW traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $154.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.07. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

