Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a leading national provider of Staffing Services and Telecommunications and Information Solutions with a Fortune hundred customer base. Operating through a network of over three hundred Volt Services Group branch offices, the Staffing Services segment fulfills IT and other technical, commercial and industrial placement requirements of its customers, on both a temporary and permanent basis. The Telecommunications and Information Solutions businesses, which include the Telecommunications Services, Computer Systems and Telephone Directory segments, provide complete telephone directory production and directory publishing; a full spectrum of telecommunications construction, installation and engineering services; and advanced information and operator services systems for telephone companies. “

Shares of VOLT stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87. Volt Information Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.45.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Volt Information Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Volt Information Sciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,642 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

