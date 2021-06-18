Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $19.87 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 516,285 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $19,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,854,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,619,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,733,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 246,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HALO. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $42.94 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

