Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 45,470 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,470 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Rattler Midstream worth $21,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth $162,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.6% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.04. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Rattler Midstream Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

