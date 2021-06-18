Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $119,190,820.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $119,190,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,801,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $137.72 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.66 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $385.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.28.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.