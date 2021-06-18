Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $119,190,820.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $119,190,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,801,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $137.72 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.66 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $385.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

