Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.70

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 8151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 target price on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

