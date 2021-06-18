Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.90. 17,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 21,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$8.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$245.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Waterloo Brewing’s payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

