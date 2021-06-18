WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 2,421 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 590.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

BRO stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

