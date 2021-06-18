WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after acquiring an additional 594,067 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,635,000 after acquiring an additional 471,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after acquiring an additional 454,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,462,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 567.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after acquiring an additional 395,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.67. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.43 and a 52 week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

