WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 3,176 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of AtriCure worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after buying an additional 2,381,637 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after buying an additional 1,025,105 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 683.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,568,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $41,812,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $24,862,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRC stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.52. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. Analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATRC. BTIG Research raised their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

