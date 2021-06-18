Wedbush Weighs in on Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.70). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.57 EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASND. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

ASND stock opened at $138.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.59. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,198,000 after buying an additional 542,448 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 74.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,408,000 after acquiring an additional 546,890 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

