Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.60 Million

Brokerages expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to announce $333.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.20 million. Welbilt reported sales of $206.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of WBT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. 2,513,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51. Welbilt has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 217.45 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth $80,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

