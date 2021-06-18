Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,624,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 890,486 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,235,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,255,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.