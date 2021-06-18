Wells Fargo & Company Raises Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target to $21.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.18.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NOG stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.75. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 490,474 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 935,100 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at about $8,057,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 366,676 shares in the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.