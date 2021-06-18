Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) vs. F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and F & M Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation $1.33 billion 6.92 $506.60 million $5.04 17.69 F & M Bank $49.00 million 1.96 $8.79 million N/A N/A

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than F & M Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F & M Bank has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Western Alliance Bancorporation and F & M Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 1 8 0 2.89 F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $94.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.80%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than F & M Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of F & M Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of F & M Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and F & M Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 44.76% 18.29% 1.70% F & M Bank 23.05% 12.65% 1.15%

Dividends

Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Alliance Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats F & M Bank on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides other financial services, such as internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment and presentment, lock box services, courier, and cash management services. Further, it holds certain investment securities, municipal and non-profit loans, and leases; invests primarily in low income housing tax credits and small business investment corporations; and holds certain real estate loans and related securities. The company operates 38 branch locations, as well as loan production offices. Western Alliance Bancorporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

F & M Bank Company Profile

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; dealer finance; farmland loans; multi-family loans; and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; and life, and commercial and personal insurance products, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. As of January 28, 2021, the company operated eleven banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F & M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

