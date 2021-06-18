Westpac Banking Corp Has $10.76 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,297 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,959 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,965,000 after buying an additional 1,276,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

