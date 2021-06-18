Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 8,639 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,399 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.02. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

