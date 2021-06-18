Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the May 13th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a market cap of $809.26 million, a PE ratio of 130.53 and a beta of 2.23.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

