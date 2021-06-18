Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 557,901 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $1,068,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after buying an additional 879,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.68. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

