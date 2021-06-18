Willem A. Meintjes Sells 10,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
