Willem A. Meintjes Sells 10,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

