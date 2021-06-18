William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 27,472 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Albany International worth $30,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Albany International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Albany International by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Albany International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Albany International stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.32. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $92.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,381,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,679 over the last three months. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

