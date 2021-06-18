William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $19.69 Million Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,396 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Energy Recovery worth $19,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Energy Recovery by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 9,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $207,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 940,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,686,754. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,023,800 shares of company stock worth $20,025,900 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.26. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

