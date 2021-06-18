William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $21.25 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $21,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $321.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.69 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.82.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

