William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 110,734 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,016,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,734 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $32,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE RSI opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,323.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

