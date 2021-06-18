William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,039 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $18,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Winmark by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Winmark by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Winmark by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Winmark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $786,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $195.43 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $150.03 and a twelve month high of $202.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.87. The stock has a market cap of $723.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 246.73% and a net margin of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

