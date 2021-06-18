Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wingstop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.06.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $146.10 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.08.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

