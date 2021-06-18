Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target raised by research analysts at Cowen from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.06.

Get Wingstop alerts:

NASDAQ:WING opened at $146.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 152.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.