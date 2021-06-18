Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,464 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,420 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Wintrust Financial worth $23,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.