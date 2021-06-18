Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,761.24

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,761.24 ($62.21) and traded as low as GBX 4,686 ($61.22). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 4,789 ($62.57), with a volume of 377,313 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WIZZ shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,425 ($70.88) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,754.07 ($62.11).

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,758.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.57.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

