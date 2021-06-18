WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.64

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.64 and last traded at $78.64, with a volume of 102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 0.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 9.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 88,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

