Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

NYSE WWW opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Wolverine World Wide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,515.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,529 over the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

