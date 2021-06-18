WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.19 million and $1.22 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.51 or 0.00730707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00082808 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

