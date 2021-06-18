WS Management Lllp Acquires 72,400 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

WS Management Lllp increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the period. REGENXBIO comprises 1.2% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,167 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 563.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,288. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. As a group, analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

