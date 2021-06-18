WS Management Lllp Invests $2.94 Million in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

WS Management Lllp bought a new position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 110,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In other news, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of HA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,769. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.42.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.