WS Management Lllp Takes Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

WS Management Lllp purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 670,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,131,000. Santander Consumer USA accounts for about 1.9% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WS Management Lllp owned 0.22% of Santander Consumer USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth $208,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. 8,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

